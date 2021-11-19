Addison Capital Co Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.13 and a 200-day moving average of $365.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

