Addison Capital Co Invests $3.82 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Camping World accounts for approximately 1.8% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Camping World by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

