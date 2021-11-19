Addison Capital Co Has $554,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $529.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $530.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

