Addison Capital Co Acquires 4,175 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 3.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

