Add.xyz Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $64,332.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

