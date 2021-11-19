ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells $38,900,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ACVA opened at $21.66 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

