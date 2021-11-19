Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AFIB opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 482,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

