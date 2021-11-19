Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

