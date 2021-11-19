Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315,412 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.