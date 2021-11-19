AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.65 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $392.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

