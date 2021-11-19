Abyss Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,000.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $180,000.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00089713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

