Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANF opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

