Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 9.5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 328,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 129,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$34.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

