a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
