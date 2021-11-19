a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.