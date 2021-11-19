92,333 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,309,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of LFST opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

