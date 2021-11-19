908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.91

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 5589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,881 shares of company stock worth $3,726,225. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

