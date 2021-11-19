9,032 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

