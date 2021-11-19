9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,319. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

