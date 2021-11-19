$69.33 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $69.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.42 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of AMWL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at $7,593,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in American Well by 95.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 375,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

