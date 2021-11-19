649,321 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

