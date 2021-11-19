$583.02 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $583.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVG opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

