5,329 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

