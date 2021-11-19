51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 701,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. 51job has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 51job by 601.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 51job by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

