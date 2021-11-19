4,516 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NXP stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

