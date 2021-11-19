4,429 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

