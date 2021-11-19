$432.74 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $432.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of MTDR traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 42,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,153. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 4.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

