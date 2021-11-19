$4.64 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,324,039 shares of company stock valued at $105,420,902. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 326,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,333. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.