37,000 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

