33,833 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.