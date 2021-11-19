31,116 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Shares of ANZUU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

