$27.64 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,740. The company has a market cap of $274.12 million, a PE ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

