$216.84 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce $216.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.82 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $700.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $704.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 44,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

