17,573 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

