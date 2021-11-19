17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Financial Analysis

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.28 -$205.35 million N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 1.50 -$4.36 million ($0.09) -15.55

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 606.38%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.