17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after buying an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $260.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

