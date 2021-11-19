17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $365.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.08 and a 12 month high of $369.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

