17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Ecolab makes up about 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

