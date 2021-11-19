$160.24 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. TowneBank posted sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.43 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $644.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

