$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $17.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.