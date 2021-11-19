15,873 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 377,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERE opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

