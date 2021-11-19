10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $794,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.