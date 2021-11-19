108,178 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Werewolf Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,139,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,020,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HOWL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.