$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

