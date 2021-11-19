$1.61 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,761. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

