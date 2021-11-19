$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.