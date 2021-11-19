-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

