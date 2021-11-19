$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 7,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.