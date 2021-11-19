$0.46 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $877.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.