$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Kaman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 105,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,003. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 353.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
