$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Kaman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 105,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,003. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 353.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

