$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

